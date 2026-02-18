RS Polls: Will DMK Nominate Sabareesan

Chennai:Speculation was rife in political circles over the DMK nominating V Sabarisan, the son-in-law of Chief Minister M K Stalin, to the Rajya Sabha, where six seats from Tamil Nadu are falling vacant and the DMK, given its strength in the State Assembly could win four seats in the elections to be held on Monday, March 16.

Among the six members whose six-year terms are coming to an end, necessitating the biennial elections, are N R Elango, Tiruchi Siva, Kanimozhi N V N Somu, Andhiyur Selvaraj (all DMK), G K Vasan (TMC) and Thambidurai (AIADMK). Vasan was nominated by the AIADMK.



While it is rumoured that N R Elango would be re-nominated, it is not clear as to who the other three candidates of the DMK could be. As far as 71-year-old Tiruchi Siva is concerned, DMK sources said that had been nominated repeatedly for five terms and hence may not be re-nominated.



But 49-year-old Sabarisan’s name for a Rajya Sabha nomination was a surprise since he had not been given any official party position so far though he had been running an organization that takes care of the DMK’s election strategy.

