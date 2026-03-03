Rs 2000 For Those From Marginalized Sections

Chennai: Responding to appeals from vulnerable sections of society who sought special financial support similar to the summer package extended to women beneficiaries under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai scheme, Chief Minister M K Stalin on Tuesday announced that his government had credited a special fund of Rs 2,000 to the bank accounts of 37.79 lakh people from the margins of society like the aged, widows, transgendered persons and the differently abled over and above the monthly pension that they were receiving.

Aimed at alleviating the financial hardships of beneficiaries, move is seen as a significant welfare push ahead of the Assembly elections as Stalin announced the disbursal in a post on X. According to the Chief Minister, around 29.29 lakh beneficiaries under various social security schemes will receive Rs 3,200 each, inclusive of the regular pension component. Additionally, about 5.92 lakh differently-abled persons have been granted Rs 3,500 each. Families of 2.58 lakh severely differently-abled persons receiving maintenance allowance have been provided Rs 4,000 each. The financial support aims to cushion economically vulnerable households amid rising living costs.

In a further boost to fishing communities, the government has sanctioned Rs 8,000 per family as fishing ban period subsidy for 1,62,900 families. The assistance covers the annual fishing ban period from April to June, when marine fishing activities are restricted to protect fish breeding cycles. This seasonal relief has long been a critical support mechanism for coastal households dependent on daily fishing income.

The welfare measures also extend to the Nilgiris district, where 14,870 small tea farmers will benefit from a Rs 8.53 crore allocation. The state has announced a support price assistance of Rs 2 per kilogram for green tea leaves procured through 15 cooperative tea factories, offering relief to growers grappling with fluctuating market prices.