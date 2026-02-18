RPF Cop Caught on Video Kneeling on Youth’s Neck at Tiruvottiyur Station

Chennai: A railway protection force (RPF) constable has come under scrutiny after a video showing him kneeling on a youth’s neck at Tiruvottiyur railway station surfaced online, triggering widespread outrage on social media.

The incident, which reportedly occurred on February 11, was captured by commuters on the platform and quickly went viral on social media.

The footage shows a uniformed RPF personnel forcing a young man to the ground and pressing his knee against the man’s neck for several seconds. The constable is also seen holding the youth’s face down and restraining his arms.

In the video, the youth appears to struggle and repeatedly says “chalo”, asking the constable to get off him. At one point, the officer is seen gesturing toward his uniform and questioning the youth in Hindi.

The constable later shifts his position, appearing to sit on the man’s chest while continuing to pin him down. He is also seen slapping the youth during the altercation.



The visuals drew immediate comparisons on social media to the 2020 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, which sparked global protests under the banner of the Black Lives Matter movement.

According to sources, the youth, described as a drunk guest worker, had allegedly travelled without a valid ticket in a first-class compartment on a suburban train from Chennai to Gummidipoondi. A travelling ticket examiner reportedly apprehended him at Tiruvottiyur and handed him over to RPF personnel.

During questioning, he allegedly behaved in an unruly manner, following which the constable pushed him onto the platform and restrained him.

The RPF has initiated a departmental inquiry into the incident. Officials said appropriate action will follow based on the findings. Police sources added that the youth has not filed a formal complaint so far.