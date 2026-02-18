Ropeway Car Project Planned for Marina

Chennai: Greater Chennai Corporation’s (GCC’s) budget, tabled on Wednesday, has announced the Marina beach ropeway car project, aiming at enhancing Chennai’s tourism landscape.

This ambitious initiative, which will provide tourists with a unique aerial experience, will span from the iconic lighthouse to Anna memorial along the renowned Marina beach. The project is designed to give visitors panoramic views of the city’s coastline and key landmarks, offering an unforgettable perspective of Chennai.

According to the budget, presented by Mayor R. Priya at the council meeting at Ripon Buildings, said the project would be executed under the public-private partnership (PPP) model, ensuring collaboration between government bodies and private sector partners.

Once completed, the ropeway is expected to become a major attraction for domestic and international tourists.

T.V. Shemmozhi, Councillor, ward 104, Anna Nagar, who had proposed the idea in the council meeting in 2021, said the addition of this new facility will draw in more visitors, eager to explore the city from a novel vantage point.

“By offering breathtaking views of the coastline, the ropeway will provide an opportunity to experience the beauty of the city in a way that hasn’t been available before. For locals, it will be a chance to enjoy the scenery from a fresh perspective, making it a popular addition to their daily routine as well. In addition to its tourism benefits, the ropeway will positively impact the local economy. As the attraction draws more tourists to the Marina beach area, it will encourage spending in nearby cafes, restaurants and shops, benefiting local businesses. The increase in footfall could also lead to enhanced infrastructure and better amenities around the Marina beach area, making it more accessible and enjoyable for visitors,” he said.

He also said they were expecting to complete the project as early as possible. The estimated budget is Rs. 75 crore. “I hope GCC will allocate the fund soon,”| he added.

The cable cars will be equipped with modern, comfortable cabins, designed with aesthetics and safety in mind. These cabins will provide a smooth, relaxing ride for passengers, allowing them to take in the stunning views without distractions.

The route chosen for the ropeway — spanning the area from lighthouse to Anna memorial — will connect two of Chennai’s most iconic landmarks. The lighthouse, a well-known symbol of the city, is a popular destination for visitors, while Anna memorial stands as a tribute to the late Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai. This new connection will offer tourists an innovative way to view both landmarks, while also providing a fresh perspective on the surrounding cityscape.

Once operational, the ropeway will likely become a major highlight for tourists visiting the city, offering both locals and travellers an easy, enjoyable way to explore one of Chennai’s most famous landmarks. City officials are hopeful that the project will help reshape Chennai’s tourism industry, providing a modern, eco-friendly and exciting experience for visitors.

As work progresses on the ropeway system, updates will be shared with the public to keep them informed about the project’s development.

In the coming years, the Marina beach ropeway is expected to become a key part of Chennai’s tourism infrastructure, providing an unmatched way to take in the city’s stunning coastal views and rich cultural heritage.