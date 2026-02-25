Residents Suggest Alternative Solutions to EMU Crisis

Chennai:Chennaiites have urged the Railways to immediately address severe disruptions in the city’s suburban rail network, caused by ongoing redevelopment works at Egmore railway station.

The Tamil Nadu Alliance of Residents Welfare Associations (TNARWA) and the Community Welfare Brigade have submitted a memorandum to the Union railway minister, highlighting the steep reduction in EMU services on the Chennai Beach–Tambaram–Chengalpet corridor following infrastructure works undertaken by Southern Railway.



The works, involving foundation construction for a new roof over platforms 10 and 11, have resulted in suburban services being cut drastically between February 20 and April 5, 2026, causing overcrowding and delays during peak hours.



Adding to the concern, the T. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association has now written to the Railways, expressing serious reservations over the large-scale cancellation of EMU trains between Chengalpet / Tambaram and Chennai Beach stations.



“We understood that to facilitate the redevelopment work at Egmore station, the Railways have cancelled several EMU trains between Tambaram and Beach stations. While we are not against the Railways carrying out redevelopment works, which are necessitated by present requirements, what we would like to stress is that it should be done with the least inconvenience to passengers due to their dependence on railway journeys,” said M.S. Nagarjunan, general secretary, TNARWA, in the representation.

The association has suggested an operational alternative to reduce commuter hardship. “We, therefore, request the Railways to consider whether it will be possible to skip the problem station, that is Egmore, and run usual services in the overall interest of the majority of commuters. For the benefit of a few passengers, the Railways cannot jeopardise the convenience of the majority,” he stated.



The T. Nagar Residents’ Welfare Association has urged railway authorities to re-assess the present operational plan and evolve alternative arrangements that protect the interests of the larger commuting public while redevelopment works continue.



Residents’ groups have reiterated that Chennai’s suburban rail network serves lakhs of daily commuters, including office-goers, students, daily wage earners and senior citizens.



They have maintained that while infrastructure modernisation is welcome, uninterrupted public mobility during peak hours and examination season is a fundamental administrative responsibility.



V. Rama Rao, director, traffic and transportation, Exnora, sending a letter to the railway minister, said the state’s bus fleet was already insufficient to meet regular demand and cannot fully absorb the additional passenger load caused by the reduction in train services.



“The railway ministry has a responsibility to come to the rescue of its commuters. We urge the immediate hiring of at least 500 buses, including omnibuses, on a temporary contract basis, and to operate them at a flat fare of Rs. 10 until redevelopment work is completed,” he said.



He also called for urgent coordination between Southern Railway and key city transport agencies such as the Chennai Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority, Metropolitan Transport Corporation and Chennai Metro Rail Limited to ensure seamless commuter support during the transition period.



“Development initiatives are necessary and welcome, but uninterrupted public mobility remains a fundamental administrative responsibility. There is no alternative for the hapless railway commuters of Chennai at present,” he stated.

