Red alert for Chennai, NE monsoon from Tuesday

Chennai:The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Sunday issued a red alert for Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Chengalpattu, and Kancheepuram, warning of extremely heavy rainfall on Wednesday. This has triggered hectic preparations by authorities to manage the potential aftermath.

This is the first red alert issued for the state as part of the Northeast (NE) Monsoon, which in previous years has caused significant devastation in several parts of the state, including the capital region.

According to the RMC, the NE monsoon season will officially begin on Tuesday over the southeast peninsular region, leading to heavy showers on Wednesday. Meteorologists have forecast that rainfall could exceed 20 cm in a single day. Favourable conditions for the withdrawal of the Southwest Monsoon from the entire country are expected over the next four days, the RMC said.

With the onset of easterly and northeasterly winds over southern peninsular India and the south and central Bay of Bengal, NE monsoon rainfall activity is set to commence, the RMC added.

After visiting the Integrated Command Control Centre (ICCC) at Ripon Building, Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin stated that the Greater Chennai City Corporation is fully prepared to handle emergencies during the monsoon. He noted that 150 people will be working in four shifts to address complaints received through the 1913 helpline number. Stalin also said that people will be kept informed about monsoon developments via social media, WhatsApp, and the Namma Chennai app.

On Saturday, the RMC had issued an orange alert for Tuesday, predicting heavy rainfall in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts. Orange and yellow alerts have also been issued for Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Villupuram, Vellore, Tirupattur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore districts, which are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall through Thursday.

An orange alert is issued when rainfall is expected to be between 115 to 204 mm in a specific area.

Weather forecasters noted that a low-pressure system formed over the Arabian Sea is strengthening into a cyclonic storm, while another low-pressure area is likely to form south of the Andaman Islands in the Bay of Bengal.