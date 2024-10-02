 Top
Home » Southern States » Tamil Nadu

Realty investments grow 45 pc in September quarter

Tamil Nadu
DC Correspondent
2 Oct 2024 5:37 PM GMT
Realty investments grow 45 pc in September quarter
x
The institutional investment into the real estate sector grew 45 per cent to $1.1 billion in the September quarter. (Image: DC)

Chennai: The institutional investment into the real estate sector grew 45 per cent to $1.1 billion in the September quarter.

Office segment accounted for 54 per cent of the total investments during the quarter, followed by residential with a 33 per cent share. Investments in the office segment doubled on a sequential basis and rose by 6.8X against the same period last year.

Residential inflows during Q3 2024 were particularly driven by domestic capital. Domestic investments were 44 per cent of the total inflows during the quarter.

Chennai and Mumbai together accounted for about 57 per cent of the total inflows during Q3 2024 backed by key acquisitions in the office segment.

At $4.7 billion, the investments of the first three quarters of 2024, almost at par with the corresponding period in 2023.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Realty investments september growth Realty investments 
India Southern States Tamil Nadu Chennai (Madras) 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X
    sidekick