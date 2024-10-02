Realty investments grow 45 pc in September quarter

Chennai: The institutional investment into the real estate sector grew 45 per cent to $1.1 billion in the September quarter.

Office segment accounted for 54 per cent of the total investments during the quarter, followed by residential with a 33 per cent share. Investments in the office segment doubled on a sequential basis and rose by 6.8X against the same period last year.

Residential inflows during Q3 2024 were particularly driven by domestic capital. Domestic investments were 44 per cent of the total inflows during the quarter.

Chennai and Mumbai together accounted for about 57 per cent of the total inflows during Q3 2024 backed by key acquisitions in the office segment.

At $4.7 billion, the investments of the first three quarters of 2024, almost at par with the corresponding period in 2023.