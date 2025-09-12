Ramadoss Expels Son, Farce Continues In PMK

CHENNAI: The farce that has been unfolding in the name of a one-upmanship between PMK founder S Ramadoss and his son, Anbumani Ramadoss, who was designated as party president in 2022 to be subsequently demoted as executive president, touched its nadir on Thursday as the father expelled the son from the party itself with the rival camp maintaining that he did not have the powers to do it.

Asked about the founder’s announcement made at Thailapuram on the dismissal following the failure of Anbumani Ramadoss to explain as to why action cannot be taken against him for anti-party activities, PMK’s senior leader and advocate, K Balu, told the media in Chennai that the founder had no locus standi to take action against party members.

Only the party president, Anbumani Ramadoss, general secretary Vadivel Ravanan and treasurer Thilagabama were empowered to take administrative decisions in the party according to the party bye-laws that had been approved by the Election Commission of India, Balu said, adding that the decisions of Ramadoss were not binding on the party members.

Ramadoss had, earlier the day, claimed that the disciplinary committee of the PMK headed by G K Mani had sought the explanation of Anbumani Ramadoss on 16 complaints against him and given time till August 31 to reply. Later the committee extended the deadline by another 10 days and since there was no reply within the stipulated period, he had been dismissed from the primary membership of the party and stripped of all positions, he said.

On the other hand Balu said the ECI had recognized only present office-bearers of the party with Anbumani Ramadoss as president and had also given its nod to the resolution passed by the executive committee on August 11 to extend his tenure for one more year, till August 2026, as they were unable to hold party elections.

So the argument was that the ECI recognized only the present committee and that the founder had never held any post in the party, though Ramadoss had a few months back announced that he was taking over as president.

It is said that since all communications with the ECI were maintained by Anbumani Ramadoss and his team of office-bearers, the unilateral decision of the founder would not hold good as the ECI had not been informed about it in form.

However, with some leaders attending the meeting called by Ramdoss at Thailapuram, it is not clear how the supporters of the party would vote in the 2026 elections if the father and son decide to align with opposite camps.

Already Anbumani Ramadoss was advocating an alliance with the BJP, whose leaders could not bring about a rapprochement between the warring father and son despite making efforts, while senior Ramadoss was seemingly in favor of a tie-up with the DMK, sending confused signals to the cadre.

Perhaps a clear picture will emerge after the ECI clears the doubts as to who - the father or the son - was the bonafide leader of the PMK and who could sign the forms relating to the allotment of the party symbol to candidates filing papers in the name of PMK for the 2026 Assembly elections.