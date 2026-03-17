Rajinikanth Comes To His Own Defence

CHENNAI: Actor Rajinikanth coming out to deny the allegation that the DMK was instrumental in preventing him from entering politics in 2020 by saying that ‘time would not speak but wait and give a fitting reply’ on Wednesday has reignited speculations of the superstar reconsidering his decision to keep off politics.

A top honcho of the Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) Aadav Arjuna had on March 12 said at a party protest that it was the DMK that intimidated Rajnikanth and stopped him from entering politics, thus stoking a controversy.

Though many political leaders of many parties had been flaying the TVK office-bearer for the remark since the day he uttered it, Rajnikanth opened up only on Tuesday to clarify that the conjecture was not right.

Rajnikanth also thanked leaders like AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, BJP State president Nainar Nagenthiran, Union Minister of State L Murugan, Minister Regupathy and many others who had spoken in support of him.

The delayed response of the actor sparked speculations of him evincing interest in politics once again though he had kept off it completely all these years, maintaining cordial relationships with all parties and concentrating on his acting career, after saying 'no' to it.

Aadhav Arjuna’s suggestion that Rajinkanth did not have the mental grit to fight back the DMK and that only TVK president Vijay had it in him to take on the DMK has also not gone well with the fans and admirers of Rajnikanth.