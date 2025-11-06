Rajini, Kamal To Reunite Under Sundar C’s Direction

The news broken by this newspaper — that Rajinikanth’s next film will be helmed by ace filmmaker Sundar C and produced by Kamal Haasan under his Raaj Kamal Films International banner — has now been made official.

On Wednesday, Kamal posted pictures with Rajinikanth and Sundar C on X, along with a handwritten note saying, “Like wind, like rain, like river. Let’s shower, let’s enjoy, let’s live! Superstar Rajinikanth will star in the movie directed by Sundar C and produced by Raaj Kamal Films International #Thalaivar173 #Pongal2027.”

Both Rajini and Kamal had been hinting at a tie-up since before the release of Coolie. Rajinikanth had also indicated a possible partnership with Red Giant Movies.

The note also underscored the enduring friendship and professional relationship between Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. “The landmark collaboration not only unites two towering forces of Indian cinema but also celebrates five decades of friendship and brotherhood between Superstar Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan — a bond that continues to inspire generations of artists and audiences alike,” it read.

Thalaivar173 will be the first Rajini–Sundar collaboration since their 1997 blockbuster Arunachalam.

Actress-politician Khushbu Sundar, wife of Sundar C, shared the press note and a picture of the trio, writing, “My Heroes in one frame!!! Excitement beyond words!!”