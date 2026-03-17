Rajinikanth Dismisses TVK Leader's Charge as Untrue, Says 'Time Will Reply'

Chennai:Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday refuted a charge by TVK leader Aadhav Arjuna that he was threatened by the DMK when he attempted to make a political entry, and said time waits to reply.The top actor who opened up after the Vijay-led Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam's general secretary stoked a controversy recently, sought to put the controversy to rest by remarking that Arjuna made an "untrue comment about me."

"Time does not speak but waits and answers," Rajinikanth said in a statement posted on his social media handle 'X.'











