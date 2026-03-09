Chennai: Chief Justice of the Madras High Court Sushrat Arvind Dharmadhikari will swear in Kerala Governor Rajendra Viswanath Arlekar as Governor-in-charge of Tamil Nadu on March 12 at the Raj Bhavan in view of the transfer of the incumbent Governor R N Ravi to West Bengal.

Since Arlekar will hold additional charge of Tamil Nadu, he is arriving in Chennai on March 11 to enable will over the responsibility to him before leaving for Kolkata. Officers and staff of the Chennai Raj Bhavan will organise a farewell function for Ravi before his departure to Kolkata.