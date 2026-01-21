Railway Chennai Division Scales Up Enforcement Drives

Chennai: Reaffirming its commitment to safe, secure and passenger-friendly services, the Chennai Division of the Southern Railway has intensified special enforcement drives across suburban sections to curb ticketless travel, improve discipline, and enhance overall travel comfort for lakhs of daily commuters. The initiatives are carried out jointly by the ticket checking staff and the Railway Protection Force (RPF).

According to a release, the Division conducted a series of focused special drives between April and December 2025, targeting issues that frequently cause inconvenience to passengers in EMU trains and at railway stations. These drives were designed not only to enforce rules but also to address passenger safety, dignity and cleanliness in the suburban network .

One such special drive was undertaken in response to reported incidents involving transgender persons. During this exercise, the railway authorities booked 1,794 cases and collected fines amounting to ₹82,100. The initiative sought to ensure orderly travel while sensitively handling reported concerns and maintaining mutual respect among passengers.

Another major focus area was unauthorised travel of men in ladies’ coaches, a long-standing issue. As part of the drive, 868 cases were registered, resulting in fines totalling ₹2.80 lakh. Railway officials stated that strict enforcement in this regard is essential to ensure the safety, comfort and confidence of women passengers during daily travel.

Cleanliness across railway premises also received significant attention. In an extensive anti-littering drive, as many as 1,12,783 cases were booked, with fines amounting to ₹28.51 lakh. Officials noted that maintaining cleanliness is a shared responsibility and a key component of a pleasant travel experience.

Beyond enforcement, the Chennai Division has been placing strong emphasis on awareness and counselling initiatives. Through regular passenger interaction, monitoring and educational efforts, the Division aims to promote discipline, inclusivity and civic responsibility among commuters.

The railway administration has appealed to passengers to cooperate by travelling with valid tickets, respecting designated coaches, maintaining cleanliness, and reporting any instances of harassment, nuisance or unauthorised travel through the Railway Helpline number 139. Officials stated that collective responsibility and public cooperation are vital to ensuring a safe, dignified and hassle-free journey for all.