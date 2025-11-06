Probe Into Lizard Plaque Replacement at Kanchipuram Temple

Kanchipuram (Tamil Nadu): A controversy has erupted at the famed Varadaraja Perumal Temple in Kanchipuram following allegations that the ancient golden and silver lizard plaques were removed and replaced with new ones.

During the ongoing restoration works at the temple, the original plaques—considered sacred by devotees—were allegedly replaced, prompting a complaint from Rangaraja Narasimha of Srirangam. Acting on the complaint, the Idol Wing CID initiated an investigation.

On Wednesday, the police questioned the Temple Executive Officer, Rajyalakshmi, for nearly eight hours. Several other temple staff members were also interrogated. The investigation is continuing, and officials have reportedly instructed the EO and staff to appear whenever required.

The golden and silver lizards at this Divya Desam temple are of immense spiritual significance. Devotees believe touching them removes doshas (ill effects). According to legend, two disciples of Sage Gautama were cursed to become lizards and were later relieved of the curse at this very temple. Their forms were symbolically represented as golden (Sun) and silver (Moon) lizards, which devotees continue to revere today.