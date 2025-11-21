Political Parties to be Responsible for Road Shows in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The safety of people taking part in the political roadshows would be the responsibility of the parties organizing them, who should reveal details like the number of people expected to gather and strictly adhere to the time schedule.

The Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) being prepared for the political events and roadshows by the government for submission to the High Court has also made it clear that gathering of people at the venue three hours in advance should be avoided.

Among the other conditions for the meetings and roadshows are the provision of details like the point of beginning and the end of the rally with the authorities in advance and discussing them with the police. The SOP will be applicable only for gatherings that draw a crowd of 5000 and more alone.