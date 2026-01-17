PM's Visit Will Set the Tone for DMK's Ouster: Murugan

Chennai: The January 23 public meeting, to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at Madurantakam will set the tone for the ouster of the DMK from power and showcase the strength of the NDA in the State, Union Minister of State, L Murugan, said on Friday.

Speaking to the media after overseeing the arrangement for the meeting that would launch the NDAs’ campaign for the coming Assembly polls, Murugan said the NDA had gained political success in various places like Maharashtra and Kerala recently and the trend would continue in Tamil Nadu, too.

Asked who all would be the alliance partners of the BJP in the coming elections, he said that would be known on January 23. A grand alliance had been formed for the elections and that would bring success to the BJP, he said.

Though several parties, other than the major ally AIADMK and the PMK faction led by Anbumani Ramadoss that had confirmed the alliance, are expected to be part of the NDA, the AIADMK splinter group led by former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam is unlikely to be part of it.

Speaking to the media at the MGR samadhi, when he visited it to pay homage to the AIADMK founder on his birth anniversary, Panneerselvam said that he had not been invited for the meeting of the Prime Minister.

However, posters had appeared on Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam leader T T V Dinakaran taking part in the meeting.

Also, it is learnt that the PMK faction led by S Ramadoss, the party founder, could be joining the NDA and that its representatives might attend the meeting.