PM Worships At Tirupparankundram Temple

Tamil Nadu
1 March 2026 5:27 PM IST

Modi's visit to the shrine follows a controversy last year over lighting of lamp on the "deepathoon" (pillar) on the hilltop with the matter reaching the court

The PM who arrived at around 4.15 pm was accorded "purna-kumbha" honours by the temple administration. Clad in dhoti, kurta and adorned with a shawl, the Prime Minister went around the temple and later offered his worship. — X.com

Madurai (Tamil Nadu): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the Arulmigu Subrahmanya Swamy temple at Tirupparankundram near here amidst tight security arrangements. The PM who arrived at around 4.15 pm was accorded "purna-kumbha" honours by the temple administration. Clad in dhoti, kurta and adorned with a shawl, the Prime Minister went around the temple and later offered his worship.

Modi was accompanied by Governor R N Ravi, Union Minister L Murugan and BJP state chief Nainar Nagenthran.

Modi's visit to the shrine follows a controversy last year over lighting of lamp on the "deepathoon" (pillar) on the hilltop with the matter reaching the court.

The court ruled in favour of the devotees' right to light the lamp at the "deepathoon."

PTI
