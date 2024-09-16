PM Modi's portrait made of 800 kg millets by 13-year-old girl enters record book

A 13-year-old school student set a world record by painting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's portrait for 12 hours non-stop using 800 kg of millets.Presley Shekinah unveiled the World's Largest Millet Painting, a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his birthday on September 17.Presley Shekinah is the daughter of Pratap Selvam and Sankeerani (Mother), who are living in the Kolpakkam area, Chennai. Presley Shekinah is studying in class 8 in a private school (Vellammal School, Chennai.Shekinah drew a huge portrait of PM Modi in 600 square feet using 800 kg millets. She completed her attempt after 12 hours of hard work. The 13-year-old started at 8.30 am and completed it at 8.30 pm.Presley has been recognised by the UNICO World Record and this has been registered under the student achievement category. R Sivaraman, director of UNICO World Records, honoured the Presley Shekinah with a world record certificate and medal.The school administrator, principal, parents, and relatives also appreciated the achievement of the young girl.