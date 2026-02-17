PM Coming to Tamil Nadu on March 1 and 6

Chennai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is making two trips to Tamil Nadu in March, visiting Madurai on Sunday, March 1, and Vellore on Friday, March 6 as part of the BJP’s plan to intensify the election campaign for the coming Assembly elections.

Making special efforts to ensure that the two visits were successful, State BJP president Nainar Nagenthiran appointed two committees headed by Union Minister of State L Murugan with prominent party leaders as members to oversee the arrangement for the meetings, an official BJP statement said on Tuesday.

While the members of the committee in Madurai are M Murugandandam, Rama Srinivasan and Pon V Balaganapathy and members of committee in Vellore are Karu Nagarajan, P Karthiyayini and K Venkatesan.