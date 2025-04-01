PE/VC Funding Dips to Rs 32.5 Bn in FY25

Chennai: Private equity and venture capital deals amounting to Rs 32.5 billion were closed in FY25.

The total deal value, excluding real estate funding, dipped to Rs 32.5 in FY25, against Rs 34.1 billion in FY24 and Rs 38.3 billion in FY23, finds Venture Intelligence.

In the March quarter, the PE/VC funds invested over Rs 7.9 billion (across 270 deals) in Indian companies - 8 per cent rise over Rs 7.3 billion (across 264 deals) invested in the same period during 2024 and a minor decline of 1 per cent against the December quarter of FY25 with Rs 8 billion.

In the September quarter, the funding was slightly low at Rs 7.5 billion and it was Rs 9.1 billion in the June quarter.

The largest investment in the March quarter was the Rs 508 million investment in Manappuram Finance by Bain Capital. KKR acquiring a controlling stake in hospital chain Healthcare Global for Rs 400 million was the second biggest deal of the quarter. This was followed by a Rs 350 Million investment in data analytics and AI (artificial intelligence) solutions provider Impetus Technologies by Kedaara Capital.

IT & ITES emerged as the top industry for the quarter by attracting Rs 3.8 billion across 149 deals. The Healthcare & Life Sciences industry came in next, attracting Rs 1.1 Billion across 28 deals in Q1 ’25. The FMCG industry attracted about Rs 1 Billion across 20 deals END