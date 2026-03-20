Petroleum Dealers Seek Clear SOP During Poll Period

Chennai:The Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association (TNPDA), representing over 7,100 retail outlets across the state, has submitted a petition to the state Election Commission to establish a clear standard operating procedure (SOP) for the movement of cash and fuel during the assembly election period.

In a letter addressed to the Additional Chief Electoral Officer, TNPDA president K.P. Murali highlighted the unique operational challenges faced by dealers, noting that approximately 75 percent of daily transactions are cash-based. With daily collections ranging from ₹2 lakh to ₹30 lakh per outlet, the association emphasised that this cash must be transported daily for bank deposits or safekeeping to ensure timely payments to oil companies and prevent fuel "dry-out" situations.

To prevent legitimate business funds from being seized by flying squads (FS) or static surveillance teams (SST), the TNPDA has proactively instructed its members to carry a comprehensive set of "standard verification documents". This documentation kit includes a bank authorisation letter or remittance challan, a one-page dealership agreement as proof of ownership, and a formal authorisation letter from the dealer for the specific person carrying the cash.

The transporters are required to carry a copy of the "daily sales summary" and a photocopy of the authorised person’s Aadhaar card to ensure full transparency during inspections.

The petition also addressed the logistical complexities of transporting petroleum products, which are classified as essential commodities. Modern tank lorries are equipped with sophisticated E-locking systems controlled by digital keys or OTPs, which strictly prevent the compartments from being opened during transit between supply depots and retail outlets.

The association requested that enforcement teams facilitate the unhindered movement of these tankers upon verification of the valid invoice and crew credentials, noting that if officials have concerns, the locks can be opened in their presence at the final destination.

Copies of this request have been submitted to the Director General of Police and all district collectors to ensure coordinated action across the state.