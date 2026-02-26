Pet Animal Breeders Put on Tight Leash

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has approved a comprehensive policy to regulate pet boarding, training, and grooming facilities across the State. Cleared on February 25, the new framework seeks to ensure the safety, health, and humane treatment of companion animals while introducing accountability and transparency among service providers.

The policy mandates that all pet boarding centres, grooming facilities, and professional trainers register with the Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board (TNAWB). Registrations must be renewed every two years. As part of enhanced transparency norms, boarding and grooming centres should install CCTV cameras and retain the footage for a minimum of 45 days.

The boarding facilities must allocate at least 36 square feet per regular dog weighing up to 50 kilograms. Fumigation using pet-safe disinfectants should be carried out once every 15 days. Additionally, such facilities must operate with a commercial electricity connection and possess a valid shops and establishments certificate. The government has strictly prohibited home boarding and banned breeding activities within the boarding premises.

Professional qualifications have been made compulsory under the new rules. The groomers must hold certification from a recognised academy, while trainers are required to complete a course offered by the TNAWB. Training methods must strictly follow positive reinforcement techniques, with shock collars and prong collars expressly forbidden. Trainers are barred from simultaneously operating as boarders or breeders.

Grooming centres must ensure air-conditioned environments to counter heat generated by grooming equipment such as blowers. Cosmetic procedures including tail docking and ear cropping have been prohibited.

Animal health and welfare provisions form a key component of the policy. Boarding facilities must have a veterinarian on call and conduct monthly health assessments. Special care guidelines have been introduced for cold-climate breeds such as Siberian Husky, Saint Bernard, and Pug, including temperature control measures suited to their physiological needs.

In cases of emergencies, facilities will be held accountable. If a pet goes missing, the establishment will face legal liability along with a fine of Rs 10,000. In the event of an animal’s death, a post-mortem examination has been made mandatory.

Officials said regular inspections will be conducted by TNAWB authorities to ensure compliance. Violations could result in fines, revocation of licences, or permanent closure under provisions of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960.