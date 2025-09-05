Periyar's Rational Light Now Shines Across the World: Stalin Says at Oxford

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has said social reformer Periyar's (E V Ramasamy) rational light now shone across the world and the Self-Respect Movement he launched a century ago redefined freedom, causing chains to fall and dignity to rise.

Unveiling a portrait of the renowned social reformer at Oxford University's St. Antony's College, on September 4, commemorating the 100th anniversary of the Self-Respect Movement, during his ongoing tour of the UK to attract investments to the state, Stalin highlighted the progressive legacy of Periyar.

The portrait was painted by Thotta Tharani, an Indian art director, painter and production designer.

The Chief Minister emphasised the movement's global impact on social justice and lauded Periyar's advocacy for rationalism, gender equality, and anti-caste reforms.

"It is a lifetime honour to unveil the portrait of Periyar at Oxford University - an institution synonymous with knowledge, human rights, and dignity. This unveiling is proof that Periyar's rational light now shines across the world beyond Tamil Nadu's borders," he said at the event.

"Self Respect Movement - A revolution that redefined freedom! Chains fell, dignity rose. Thanthai Periyar's Self-Respect Movement shattered fundamentalisms, awakened dignity, nurtured scientific temper, and made us a guiding light of social transformation," Stalin said in a post on the social media platform 'X'.

"At Oxford, I spoke with pride as heir to Periyar's legacy, honouring the revolution that turned centuries of subjugation into the eternal anthem of Self Respect. We aren't just celebrating history; we are guiding tomorrow," he further said.