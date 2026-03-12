People Waiting to Send DMK Home: TVK Chief Vijay

Chennai: Vijay on Thursday criticised the state government over recent incidents of crime in Tamil Nadu, accusing the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of failing to ensure public safety.

In a post on X, Vijay addressed Chief Minister M. K. Stalin, questioning whether the government’s priority was maintaining political alliances or protecting women and children in the state.

“Chief Minister sir, who is solely focused on preserving your DMK alliance, where is the safety for women and girl children in Tamil Nadu?” Vijay wrote.

He further said that the people of Tamil Nadu were waiting to remove what he described as an “irresponsible and failed” government that had neglected its duty to maintain law and order.

Vijay referred to several recent crime incidents, including the murder of a 17-year-old girl in Thoothukudi district and the alleged sexual assault of a 14-year-old near Maduranthakam.

He also mentioned the attack on the office of Karti Chidambaram, Member of Parliament from Sivaganga, where petrol bombs were reportedly thrown.

Highlighting the murder case in Thoothukudi district, Vijay said the victim had gone out to relieve herself when the alleged crime occurred, describing the incident as deeply disturbing.

Following the incident, the girl’s parents and local residents staged a protest at the Kurukkusalai–Kulathur area, alleging police inaction and demanding the immediate arrest of those responsible.

Vijay also referred to another crime involving the murder of an elderly couple, including the alleged sexual assault of a 60-year-old woman.

Apart from violent crime, he criticised the state over food safety issues in schools, citing an incident in Coimbatore where at least 43 students reportedly fell ill after a lizard was found in food served to them.

Referring again to the attack on Karti Chidambaram’s office, Vijay said such incidents showed a broader breakdown of safety in the state.

Tamil Nadu is expected to hold Assembly elections in April or May this year, with major political parties preparing for the campaign.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the DMK-led alliance, which includes the Indian National Congress, have nearly finalised their seat-sharing arrangements.

Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is likely to make its electoral debut independently.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the DMK-led alliance secured a major victory by winning 159 seats, with the DMK emerging as the single largest party with 133 seats.

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) won 60 seats, while its alliance partner, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), secured four seats.