Pension For Noon Meal, Anganwadi & Panchayats Workers Raised

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin announced an increase in the pension sum for noon meal organisers, anganwadi workers and panchayat secretaries to Rs 3,400 from Rs 2,000 per month and doubled their retirement benefits to Rs 2 lakh from the present Rs 1 lakh.

Concluding the discussion on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address in the Assembly on Saturday, Stalin said the family pension for noon meal organisers and Anganwadi workers has been increased to Rs 1,200 and Rs 1,100, respectively.

The pension for mini Anganwadi workers and forest frontline staff will be enhanced to Rs 3,200 from Rs 2,000 and their retirement benefits will be doubled to Rs 2 lakh. The pension for Anganwadi assistants, cooks, cooking assistants, and sweepers will be hiked to Rs 3,000 from Rs 2,000, and their retirement benefits will be increased from Rs 50,000 to Rs one lakh, he said.

The announcements come in the wake of the recent strike by noon meal organisers and Anganwadi workers demanding enhanced pay and other benefits.

Additionally, 1.80 lakh people will be provided a monthly pension based on the requests received through the "Stalin with You" camps, he said. The scheme will be launched on February 4.

At present, 33.6 lakh senior citizens, differently-abled, widows, farmers, farm labourers, unmarried women over 50 years and deserted women were receiving the pension under the social security scheme. Now, an additional 1.80 lakh people will benefit through the initiative, he said.