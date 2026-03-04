Parties Contesting On DMK, AIADMK, BJP Symbols Add Up To Seats Tally

CHENNAI: The DMK and AIADMK, besides the BJP, are including small parties which have influence in their district or caste by providing them one seat each and asking them to contest in the popular symbols of Dravidian parties. The parties which contest in the ‘rising sun’, ‘two leaves’ or ‘lotus’ are added to the list of the parties which provide them symbols and add to the seat count of recognised parties.

The DMK has held talks with Tamizhaga Vazhvurimai Katchi leader T. Velmurugan who contested in the DMK symbol in the 2021 from Panruti. Velmurugan, running a Tamil nationalist outfit with a widespread support base, has sought more seats and it is not known if his party would contest in the DMK symbol this time.

The Kongunadu Makkal Desiya Katchi (KMDK) has its influence among the Kongu Vellalar community in the western districts of Tamil Nadu and it helps to counter the influence of AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami. Aathi Thamizhar Katchi, an Arunthathiyar movement within the DMK fold, usually gets a seat and brings the votes of the community, known to be strong supporters of AIADMK founder MGR, who donned the role of their deity Madurai Veeran in a movie in the 1950s.

The All India Forward Bloc, though considered a Leftist party, wields support among the Mukkulathor community besides the Mukkulathor Pulipadai, led by actor Karunas, which will get a seat each. The Makkal Viduthalai Katchi is another party which is rooted in the Dalit community and its leader Murugavel Rajan is expected to get a seat to contest in the DMK symbol.

The parties which expect to get one seat in the AIADMK alliance, too, asked to contest in either the ‘two leaves’ symbol or ‘lotus’ symbol. The IJK, New Justice Party, John Pandian’s Thamizhaga Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam, a party which works for the Dalit communities in south Tamil Nadu, are known to contest in the ‘lotus’ while the AIADMK is expected to bring in a few parties to contest in the ‘two leaves’ symbol.