Participants Invited For IIT-M's Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026

CHENNAI: The Union ministry of education has invited participants to take part in the IIT-Madras's Bharat Bodhan AI Conclave 2026.

Scheduled to be held on February 12–13 in Delhi, the event will be a national-level platform focused on accelerating responsible and outcome-driven adoption of AI across India’s education ecosystem.

The call is aimed at identifying and engaging AI-enabled education solutions that have moved beyond pilots and demonstrate measurable impact on learning outcomes.

The last date for submission of Letters of Interest is January 29. Interested organisations may register and submit their proposals through the official link: https://bodhan-ai-conclave-2026.zohobackstage.in/

Submissions are invited across four priority verticals including AI for School Education, AI for Higher Education, AI for Skilling and Workforce Readiness, and AI Research and Deep Technology.