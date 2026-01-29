Palaniswami Rules Out OPS Reinduction

Salem: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami has ruled out the possibility of the party re-inducting former chief minister O. Panneerselvam as the AIADMK general council had already resolved to remove him for the party.

Addressing the media at the AIADMK Salem suburban district office in Omalur, Salem district, on Friday, after some members from other political parties belonging to the Omalur Assembly constituency and from the Thanjavur region joined the party, he said though OPS had desired to rejoin the party, there was no question of taking him back in view of the general council resolution.

Asked if the faction led by Dr S. Ramadoss, founder of the NDA, would join the alliance, he said Dr Ramadoss was not part of the alliance. On the demand of Anbumani Ramadoss for a coalition government, Palaniswami said Anbumani had not made such a public demand. Talks were on with other parties, and details would be shared later, he added.

Palaniswami hit out at the DMK government for taking proper action to put down sexual violence against women, pointing out such an incident had taken place in Chennai even today. A few more parties would join this alliance shortly. "We are in talks with some more parties. After this is completed, seat sharing including identification of constituencies would be decided." He claimed that the alliance would win 210 seats in the Assembly elections. The people in Tamil Nadu are waiting for the elections to remove the DMK from power, he added.

The DMK government merely announced schemes as photo-ops, but shelved the schemes, he said adding that there was corruption in all departments amounting to over Rs. 4 lakh crore, regarding which the party had lodged a complaint with the Governor.

Palaniswami charged the DMK government with reluctance to appoint a regular DGP as all the officers on the panel for the DGP post were not favourable to the DMK.

Palaniswami described Vijay as a good actor, but the AIADMK was valued for providing good governance.

He criticised Vijay for poor planning which resulted in the loss of 41 lives at Karur. "Shouldn’t the affected families be met in person? Just because there is a fan following and crowds gather, one should not speak irresponsibly. Politics requires experience. I am not here to belittle anyone, but running a government requires experience and maturity," he said.

Former minister Kamaraj, Thanjavur district secretaries Sekar and Rathinasamy, Omalur MLA Mani, and several others were present.