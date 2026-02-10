Over 21,000 Water Birds Recorded in January Thamirabarani Survey

Tirunelveli:More than 21,000 water birds, belonging to 69 species, were recorded across irrigation tanks in Tirunelveli, Tenkasi and Thoothukudi districts during the 16th edition of the Tamiraparani water bird count, highlighting the ecological significance of the Thamirabarani river system in southern Tamil Nadu.

The annual survey, conducted between January 23 and 25 this year, recorded 21,091 wetland birds across 68 irrigation tanks.



Over 250 volunteers participated in the exercise under the guidance of experienced bird experts.



The count was jointly organised by ATREE’s Agasthyamalai Community Conservation Centre, District Science Centre, Tirunelveli, Nellai Nature Club, Pearlcity Nature Society and the Tamil Nadu Science Forum.



Kadambakulam in Thoothukudi district recorded the highest bird abundance with 2,292 individuals representing 45 species. This was followed by Velur Kaspa Perungulam Gangaikondan and Melputhukudi Sunai, said ecologist M. Mathivanan, who coordinated the bird count.



“The Little Cormorant emerged as the most abundant species with 2,579 individuals, followed by the Eurasian Coot, Whiskered Tern, Glossy Ibis, Pheasant-tailed Jacana and Barn Swallow,” he said.



Migratory birds accounted for over 36 per cent of the total count with 8,912 individuals recorded, said Mathivanan, who added, “These included species using the Central Asian Flyway such as the near-threatened Black-tailed Godwit and migratory ducks including the Bar Headed Goose, Northern Pintail, Garganey and Eurasian Wigeon.”



The irrigation tanks function as crucial wintering and stopover habitats for migratory birds.



According to the team involved in the survey, active breeding was observed in several tanks, including Gangaikondan, Manur and Vadakku Kazhuvur, in Tirunelveli district, and Vagaikulam, in Tenkasi district.



Species such as the Spot billed Pelican, Black headed Ibis, Oriental Darter and Asian Openbill were found breeding, indicating the importance of conserving the irrigation tanks located outside protected sanctuaries.



Thoothukudi district accounted for 51 per cent of the total bird abundance and nearly 80 per cent of the species diversity recorded, mainly due to the presence of larger irrigation tanks, Mathivanan said.

The survey also flagged concerns including solid waste dumping, sewage inflow, invasive species and human disturbance along the tank bunds. Emphasising the need for urgent intervention, Mathivanan called for the protection, restoration and sustainable management of irrigation tanks to ensure the long-term survival of resident and migratory water birds.



