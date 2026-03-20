Over 20K Paramilitary Personnel Arrive in TN

Chennai:Ahead of the assembly elections, a massive deployment of paramilitary forces has been completed across the state, with over 20,000 personnel arriving to ensure a secure and smooth electoral process.

According to Archana Patnaik, Chief Electoral Officer, a total of 300 companies of paramilitary forces have been mobilised for election duties. She said that while 50 companies had already reached Tamil Nadu, the remaining 250 companies arrived on Thursday, significantly strengthening the security apparatus. Each company comprises around 70 to 90 personnel, taking the total strength of deployed forces to more than 20,000 across the state.

The forces will be strategically stationed in sensitive and critical locations to maintain law and order, assist local police, and ensure peaceful polling.

The large-scale deployment is aimed at boosting voter confidence and preventing any untoward incidents during the elections. Authorities indicated that the presence of central forces will play a crucial role in safeguarding polling stations, securing the movement of electronic voting machines, and monitoring vulnerable areas.

She added that additional paramilitary forces would be requisitioned if the situation demands, signalling the Commission’s preparedness to scale up security arrangements in response to evolving ground conditions.