Our Strength Lies in Governance: Kanimozhi

Thoothukudi MP and DMK deputy general secretary Kanimozhi discusses the evolving political landscape, reflects on the stakes and strategies surrounding the Assembly elections and outlines her vision for the future development of her constituency in this email interview with Deccan Chronicle Senior Editor B. Vijayalakshmi

Q: With TN Assembly elections around the corner, what do you see as challenges and opportunities for the DMK in retaining public trust and mandate?

A: The 2026 Assembly election is not just a routine political contest. It is a defining battle, between Keezhadi and Nagpur, between Tamil identity and those who seek to undermine it. The forces against us, both visible and invisible, are determined to dismantle the Dravidian model that has safeguarded social justice, language and culture for generations. We will not allow that to happen.

Tamil Nadu’s political history has always been shaped by a two-cornered contest. This election, too, is no different; it is a direct fight between the DMK and the AIADMK. The people clearly recognise this reality.

Our strength lies in governance. In 2021, we made 505 promises and we have delivered on 404 of them. That is the difference between a government that performs and one that only makes claims. With this record, our goal is clear: to retain the trust of the people and win the 2026 mandate.

Q: How is the DMK adapting its political strategy to engage young voters and first-time voters?

A: Tamil Nadu has over one crore voters under the age of 30, and engaging this politically aware generation is top priority. Our approach is rooted in direct engagement, transparency and participation. We are conducting large-scale grassroots-level initiatives like the ‘Oraniyil Tamil Nadu’ campaign, which focuses on strengthening booth-level connectivity and building a sense of collective responsibility in safeguarding the state’s values.

We are also prioritising issue-based communication, clearly explaining how governance outcomes in education, employment and social welfare directly impact their lives. Importantly, we are leveraging technology to create a two-way dialogue. Our recently launched app and AI-based public consultation platform for the 2026 manifesto received over 14,000 suggestions on its very first day. This reflects the eagerness of young voters to participate — not just as voters, but as contributors to policy-making.

Q: The DMK has a long ideological legacy. How do you envision its evolution over the next decade in a rapidly changing political landscape?

A: Our core ideology will continue to aggressively champion social justice, state autonomy and cooperative federalism. We firmly believe that the optimum welfare of the people can only be ensured when the Union and state governments work together in an integrated, equitable manner rather than centralising power. We will continue to defend our two-language policy and resist any attempts at Hindi imposition, which we view as an unjust imposition of power. Furthermore, our legacy regarding gender equity will evolve from representation to absolute parity. As I stated during the debates on the Women’s Reservation Bill, women no longer wish to be simply “saluted” or put on pedestals; we demand the removal of systemic bias and to be respected as absolute equals in policy and governance.

What lessons has your party DMK drawn from governance and how will those shape the party’s election promises?

A: The most profound lesson is that progressive welfare measures are not ‘freebies’; they are vital social investments. Providing liquidity directly to the people acts as a powerful economic stimulus. This lesson fundamentally shapes our 2026 ‘superstar’ manifesto. Because we have seen the transformative impact of these investments, we have promised to double the monthly assistance for women heads of families to Rs 2,000 and expand the Chief Minister’s Breakfast Scheme up to class 8. We are also introducing the ‘Illatharasi’ coupon scheme, offering Rs 8,000 to women from non-taxpaying families to purchase essential household appliances, which will drastically reduce the burden of uncompensated domestic labour.

Q: As a Member of Parliament, how do you balance national responsibilities with the specific needs of your constituency?

A: Balancing these roles requires actively using the national parliamentary platform to intervene in both macro policies and local infrastructure gaps. On a national level, I consistently raise issues affecting everyday Indians, such as demanding the immediate withdrawal of GST from life insurance premiums and essential medicines. Simultaneously, I invoke Special Mentions and Rule 377 to advocate for Thoothukudi’s specific needs, whether it is requesting measures to increase the height of railway platforms for the Pearl City Express route, or demanding a halt to petroleum block auctions in the Gulf of Mannar to protect our coastal biodiversity and fishermen’s livelihoods.

Q: Can you share the development priorities you have set for your constituency and what tangible progress people can expect in the near future?

A: My primary focus in Thoothukudi is the swift modernisation of our civic amenities and the implementation of crucial flood mitigation strategies. Through the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha), I regularly evaluate the execution of key Central and state projects, including the Smart City Mission and Jal Jeevan initiatives. One of our most significant, tangible achievements is the expansion of the Puckle Canal (Buckle Odai). I recently inaugurated this widening project, which is being executed at an estimated cost of Rs 53 crore, to drastically improve our stormwater drainage system and protect our communities from monsoon flooding.

Q: What is your personal vision for inclusive growth and social justice in the state? How do you plan to translate that vision into actionable policies if the DMK wins another term?

A : My personal vision is anchored entirely in the ‘Dravidian Model’, where economic growth and social justice are inseparable. I strongly reject the narrative that diminishes state support; initiatives like the ‘Vidiyal Payanam’, fare-free bus travel scheme for women, are vital investments that provide indirect income, grant mobility and allow women to achieve true financial independence. If we win another term, we will translate this vision into action by aggressively scaling these social investments. By increasing direct financial assistance, providing necessary domestic infrastructure, and removing barriers to female participation in the workforce, we will ensure that Tamil Nadu’s economic prosperity is built from the ground up, leaving no community behind.