OPS Says There Is Still Time To Decide On Alliance

CHENNAI: Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam (OPS) stated that there was “no rush” regarding his political future, noting that there were still nine days left in the Tamil month of Thai and three months to go before the elections.

He was talking to mediapersons at Chennai International Airport on Friday. Panneerselvam departed from Chennai to Madurai on an Air India flight today at 12.15 pm.

“I have been visiting temples and offering prayers so that everyone may prosper. I visited temples within India, not abroad. There are still nine days left for the month of Thai to end, so there is still time. Similarly, the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are three months away. Therefore, there is no hurry right now. I will inform you before I take any action.

“I haven't seen Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s remarks regarding the Tamil language yet. I will comment after looking into it,” he added, responding to the question of reporters.

When a reporter pointedly asked whether he will start a separate party or join the DMK, OPS responded with a smile and a counter-question: “Which OPS are you asking about?”

He then chuckled and headed to the airport terminal.