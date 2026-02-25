OPS Rules Out Floating Separate Party

THENI: Former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam has categorically ruled out floating a separate political party, asserting that his Rights Retrieval Committee was formed solely to reclaim the rights and dignity of AIADMK cadre.

Addressing mediapersons at Bodinayakanur, in Theni district, on Tuesday, after paying floral tributes to Jayalalithaa’s portrait on her birth anniversary, Panneerselvam said MGR and Jayalalithaa had led the party with the welfare of cadre and the people as their central focus.

Recalling that Jayalalithaa unified the party in 1991 during a critical phase and became chief minister, Panneerselvam said during her administration, she implemented several welfare schemes, including the gold for thali scheme and the distribution of free scooters to women.

Referring to his earlier tenures as chief minister, Panneerselvam said Jayalalithaa had entrusted him with the post during times of crises and that he had accepted the responsibility twice at her behest, receiving her confidence and recognition.

However, adding that he was not willing to assume office as chief minister following Jayalalithaa’s death, Panneerselvam said he had conveyed his reluctance but was compelled to take charge as Chief Minister for a third time due to prevailing circumstances.

Adding that he had never betrayed either the party or Jayalalithaa, Panneerselvam stressing the need for unity, said he had consistently maintained that only collective leadership and cohesion within the party could help it withstand political challenges.

Denying that he has any idea of launching a separate party, the former chief minister added he is concerned about the unity of the AIADMK and his AIADMK Rights Retrieval Committee has the objective of reclaiming the rights and dignity of the AIADMK cadre.

Panneerselvam also said he contested the Lok Sabha election from Ramanathapuram on the advice of a political leader, whose name he refused to say, reiterating that his present efforts were aimed solely at safeguarding the foundational principles of the AIADMK.