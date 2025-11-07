Office-Bearers Warned Against Poor Poll Performance

Chennai: In a bid to pep up party workers and functionaries at various levels in the run up to the 2026 elections, Chief Minister M K Stalin warned them about cracking the whip if they failed to put up a strong fight to ensure the triumph of the party candidates in their areas when he met party office-bearers as part of the ongoing ‘Udanpirape Vaa’ (Come, co-born) programme on Friday.

Through the programme that envisages one-to-one meetings for the lower level office bearers with Stalin, giving them an opportunity to have a free conversation without the presence of hovering local honchos, grassroots leaders of 73 Assembly constituencies have shared the views on a wide range of local issues pertaining to the party’s poll prospects.

While the grassroots functionaries have been presented books and given guidance in the past, on Thursday, when the office-bearers from Tirunelveli, which is basically the constituency of BJP State president Nainar Nagenthiran, and neighbouring Sankarankovil constituency called on him, Stalin is said to have told them that office-bearers would be axed if they failed to deliver in the elections.

Party sources attributed the Chief Minister’s changed carrot and stick approach to the party’s need of the hour in overcoming the defaming process that was on in the political arena and also alerting the party functionaries to shed their laid back attitudes and girdle up their loins for the coming elections.

While the party functionaries who met Stalin in the earlier ‘Udanpirape Vaa’ tete a tetes received general guidance on facing elections, the latest meeting saw the Chief Minister cautioning them against SIR (Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls) that had begun in the State and exhorting them to ensure the victory of the party candidates.

Party leaders see it as the DMK itself intensifying its electioneering with the Assembly polls just around the corner and the face head on the increasing challenges thrown by diverse parties, including the recently launched Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK) and the united BJP-AIADMK.