No threat to flag of Vijay’s party from ECI

Chennai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) would not in any way interfere with the Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam, the new political party launched by actor Vijay, using its present flag as requested by the Bahujan Samaj Party that objected to the flag having the images of two elephants as the ‘elephant’ is the election symbol of the all-India party for a long time.



In reply to a letter from BSP national general secretary, Satish Chandra Misra, the ECI clarified: ‘As regards party flags the Election Commission neither approves nor endorses flags or other emblems of any political party.’

If the party had a flag, it was the responsibility of the party to ensure that it did not violated the provisions of the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950, or the flag code of India or any other relevant law related to the subject and the flag did not imitate in any manner the flag of another political party, the communication said.

The twin elephants have their forelimbs raised in the red and yellow background of the flag, the BSP tried to claim rights over the image of the elephant. But now it has been overruled.