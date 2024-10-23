No fissures, only debate in DMK-led alliance, says TN CM Stalin

Chennai: The DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu is built on ideology and there may be 'debates, but no crack' in relationship among parties, Chief Minister M K Stalin said here on Wednesday. Addressing an event, Stalin said that AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, who has been sidelined by the people has been alleging that the DMK regime's influence is on the wane. Since Palaniswai is jealous of DMK government's achievements and its rising popularity, he is making such accusations.

Also, he is claiming that the DMK-led alliance is set to break soon. "I so far thought that he was dreaming, now he has changed into an astrologer," the DMK president said adding the AIADMK chief has been extremely frustrated.

"Our alliance was not formed merely for the sake of elections, it was not forged in order to get post (capture power), you must not forget that ours is an ideology-based alliance, there may be debates within our alliance and talks may happen; but there is no crack (in relationship with allies) and it will not happen...it is a people's alliance and it is not only an ideology based alliance."

Furthermore, the CM said that not only in the 2026 Assembly election, but in any future polls, the DMK shall be the winner and there is no doubt about it. Congress, the Left parties, Vaiko-led MDMK and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi are among the partners of the DMK.

Slamming Palaniswami, Stalin said the former Chief Minister, who does not have the ability to develop his party was making predictions about the ruling party. Whether in power or not, it is the DMK that always works for the people, including during the rainy seasons unlike Palaniswami who went to Salem, his hometown, with the onset of rains (in Chennai).

The CM presided over the wedding of his namesake, Stalin, (who is the grandson of party leader, late Gummidipoondi Ki Venu) with Yuvasri at 'Anna Arivalayam,' the DMK headquarters here. The DMK chief said the bridegroom's name is 'Stalin,' just like his name and that of the premier of the erstwhile Soviet state (Joseph Stalin--1878-1953). The bridegroom had been named Stalin by Ki Venu's family with a commitment to ideals.

Similarly, the CM said, for ideological reasons, he was named Stalin by his father, late DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi. Citing the bride's name 'Yuvasri', the CM said though this name was a discomfiting a little, he did not find fault with the choice. He urged the couple to, however, choose beautiful Tamil names for their to-be born children.