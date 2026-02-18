Nilgiris Foresters Draw 'Fire Line' to Foil Wildfires

Ooty: In order to thwart jungle fires in the dry weather conditions in the forests in the Nilgiris, especially in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve(MTR), the foresters have launched wildfire management efforts by drawing fire prevention line, also known as fire-line, in the jungle peripheries as well as inside select forests.

The fire-line is a process of clearing twigs and bushes at a particular breadth and length across the jungles by ‘control-burnt” that would prevent forest fires from spreading from one sector to another sector.

According to forest sources, forest fires are as old as forests. They pose a threat not only to jungle wealth but also to the entire flora and fauna seriously disturbing the biodiversity, ecology and environment of the region. During dry weather, the forest floor becomes littered with dry leaves and twigs which could burst into flames by a slight spark.

“The forest department in the Nilgiris, especially in MTR, accord top priority to fire prevention. February and March are the driest months in MTR and other jungles in the Nilgiris, making them susceptible to jungle fire. As part of fire prevention, a fire line to a breadth of six meters is being drawn at wanton points across the jungles. Little more than 600 km of fire lines would be drawn with ‘control burnt’ mechanism to combat forest fire threat besides temporary fire watchers and anti-poaching staff inside the jungle lending their hands in detection of forest fire to immediately respond to the situation ", sources added.