NIA Centre Proposed for Vijayapura

Bengaluru:Minister of Home Dr G. Parameshwar on Wednesday stated a proposal has been submitted to the Union Government to set-up a National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Vijayapura district and exuded confidence over the proposal getting favourable response from the Central Government.



Parameshwar was responding to a query of Bharatiya Janata Party MLA and former minister Basanagouda Patil Yatnal in the Legislative Assembly in the onging budget session.



Replying to Yatnal, Parameshwar stated as many as 137 persons residing illegally in the State hailing from Pakistan and Bangladesh have been identified by the police and action has been initiated against them as per law. These individuals were residing in various parts of the State for over a decade before they were identified.



With regard to land mafia cases in Vijayapura, the Home Minister said 27 land mafia cases have been registered and 8 cases have been charge-sheeted. 9 other cases are under investigation. Persons involved in land mafia targeted senior citizens and using their fake ration cards/election identity cards among others and forged documents sold lands belonging to others or used for other purposes.



From the persons involved in land mafia, he said, country made pistols and bullets have also been recovered.