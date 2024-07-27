New seismic tolerant structure in Tamil Nadu House

Chennai: Chief Minister M K Stalin laid the foundation stone for a new building, designed to withstand Seismic forces and vetted by the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT, Madras), that will be constructed at a cost of Rs 257 crore in the premises of Vaigai, Tamil Nadu House, at Chanakyapuri in New Delhi.





While the Chief Minister attended the event through video conferencing from the Secretariat on Friday, it also saw several serving and retired All India Service officers of Tamil Nadu cadre residing at New Delhi, other State Cadre Officers of Tamil origin, Delhi Tamil Sangam, Students from Tamil Schools and staff of all Government Offices in New Delhi taking part through video conference.



The development of Vaigai, by demolishing the existing structures in view of the reclassification of New Delhi as Seismic Zone-IV, was discussed at a meeting presided by the Chief Minister on June 18, 2021 and the necessary detailed drawings were evolved and designs prepared for the Comprehensive Redevelopment project, an official press release said, adding that the statutory approvals had been obtained from the authorities concerned.

The Public Department has accorded administrative sanction of Rs.257 crore for the construction of new building in Tamil Nadu House that will comprise of a VVIP Block, Guest House Block and Staff Quarters Block with total plinth area of 3 lakh square feet. The VVIP Block, and Guest House Block comprising 3 basement Floors, Ground floor and 6 Upper floors. The Staff Quarters Block comprising of 3 basement Floors, Ground floor and 7 Upper floors



The building will have VVIP Suite, Suite Rooms (39 Nos.), Deluxe Rooms (60 Nos), Dormitories (9 Nos. for 72 total bedding capacity), Multi Purpose Hall, Dining Halls (3 Nos.) Lounge, Exhibition Hall, VVIPs Camp Office, Meeting Rooms, Fitness Centre, Business Centre, Library and other amenities, the release said.