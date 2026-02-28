NDA Is A Circus That Will Dismantle Its Tent After Polls: CM

Chennai: Likening the NDA in Tamil Nadu to a circus whose tents would be dismantled once the show was over with each of the participants going their own way, Chief Minister M K Stalin said the DMK-led Democratic Progressive Alliance was built on principles and had stood the test of time as the longest surviving alliance in the State as it was launched ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections based on principles to defeat the fascist BJP.

Addressing a training programme for poll booth agents in the western region that covered 14 party districts and 39 Assembly seats on Friday, Stalin told the participants that they should aspire to get 2.5 crore votes for the alliance in the coming elections which worked out to each of them reaping 40 to 50 votes for the party and replicate the victory achieved in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

He wanted the party functionaries to strive hard till the elections were over by organizing street corner campaigns and public meetings, going for door-to-door canvassing and engaging in social media to enlighten the voters about the BJP that was averse to development and was using the AIADMK as it branch office with a hope of growing on that strength.

Pointing to Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying encomiums to former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa since his party had nothing specific to write home about its achievements in the past 12 years, Stalin reminded him of the famous challenge thrown at them by Jayalalithaa who asked who greater: ‘the Gujarat Modi or this Lady’ and also a remark by Modi’s Home Minister Amit Shah who said AIADMK had indulged in the highest level of corruption.

Raising a series of pointed questions at the BJP Government, accusing it of betraying Tamil Nadu’s interest, depriving it of its due funds and rights on various fronts and denying it rightful development projects, he said AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami had now emerged as the biggest traitor by aligning with the BJP that had been committing misdeeds against Tamil Nadu by acting with hatred.

It was their bounden duty to expose the alliance between the Tamil traitors and enemies of the Tamil people and hand them a disastrous defeat in the elections, he told the DMK booth level agents and referred to the court absolving former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his ministerial colleague Manish Sisodia to launch an attack on the BJP.

He asked if the cruelties heaped on the two leaders of the Aam Aadmi party in Delhi could be undone and could a re-election be held there and said that the BJP wanted to repeat the same formula in Tamil Nadu, too. Since the DMK was now cowing down to such threats the people and also other political parties were supporting the alliance, he said.