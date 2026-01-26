NDA Allies Blackmailed To Join Front, Says Stalin

Thanjavur: The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu is an opportunistic alliance cobbled together by the BJP by blackmailing parties, said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin at Sengipatti, 20 km from here, on Monday.

Participating in the DMK women's wing conference of delta districts, Stalin said some NDA leaders from Tamil Nadu have cases against them. In order to save themselves, they have joined the alliance, he said, and added that they were pressurised to join the alliance.

Moreover, the BJP-AIADMK is an already failed alliance in Tamil Nadu, he said. They were defeated in Tamil Nadu in 2019 (Lok Sabha polls) and 2021 (Assembly), and in 2024 (Lok Sabha) elections, when they contested separately. Now they have joined but it will not work, he added.

He also said the coming Assembly election was not between the NDA and the secular INDI Alliance, but between the NDA and Tamil Nadu.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who while launching the NDA campaign at Madurantakam, said there was no protection for women in Tamil Nadu, Stalin said Tamil Nadu was the safest state for women in the whole country.

He asked women who attended the conference, whether Tamil Nadu is safe for women or not. He reminded the Prime Minister about Manipur and other BJP ruled states, where, according to him, the condition of women was pathetic.

Stalin said the BJP government could not bring peace in Manipur. A total of 260 people has been killed in Manipur and 3,000 injured. Lakhs of people have migrated.

The Chief Minister said Rs. 1,000 (Magalir Urimai Thogai) was reaching 1.3 crore women. He listed various schemes implemented by his government for women like free bus travel, loan and revolving fund for women self-help groups, etc.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Deputy Chief Minister, K. Kanimozhi, MP and deputy general secretary of the party, spoke.

Ministers K.N. Nehru, M.P. Saminathan, Govi. Chezhiaan and Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, Thanjavur MP S. Murasoli, and MLAs Durai. Chandrasekaran and T.K.G. Neelamegam participated.