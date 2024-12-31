NCW concludes probe in Anna University sexual assault

Chennai: A fact-finding team from the National Commission for Women (NCW) investigating the sexual assault of a 19-year-old student at Anna University highlighted administrative and police lapses, NCW member Mamta Kumari revealed on Monday.



The findings were submitted to Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, with the final report set to be presented to the Centre through the NCW. "Shortcomings in the university administration and police handling of the case have been identified. We are confident justice will be served," said Kumari, who was accompanied by retired IPS officer Praveen Dixit.

The NCW Inquiry committee led by Ms Mamta Kumari (Member- NCW) met the victim & family yesterday , inspected the incident site, and interacted with Hon’ble Governor of Tamil Nadu, DGP, and senior officials. Lapses in safety at Anna University are under scrutiny.@ncwmamtakumari… pic.twitter.com/QOHzZcz1Av — NCW (@NCWIndia) December 31, 2024





AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami criticized the DMK government for its alleged inaction and suppression of opposition voices. "Our protests will continue until the real culprits are brought to justice," he said, reiterating the need for transparency.



The incident, which sparked outrage across the state, led to the arrest of a suspect. However, opposition parties, including AIADMK, allege the involvement of additional culprits. Protesters displayed placards demanding to know the identity of the individual referred to as "sir" by the accused.



BJP state president K. Annamalai supported Vijay's efforts, calling for unified political action to hold the DMK accountable. He urged leaders to condemn the state government's handling of the case.

In response, Social Welfare Minister Geetha Jeevan and Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan accused opposition parties of politicizing a sensitive issue. Vijay later criticized the arrest of his party members for distributing letters seeking public support, calling the act undemocratic.



The case has intensified the political battle in Tamil Nadu, with public safety and justice for the victim taking center stage.