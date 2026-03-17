Nayanthara Remark by C. V. Shanmugam Triggers Political Controversy

A controversy has erupted after C. V. Shanmugam made objectionable remarks during a protest held in Villupuram to highlight concerns over women’s safety.

Leaders and cadre of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), along with allies from the BJP-led NDA, staged protests across Tamil Nadu alleging deterioration in law and order under the DMK government and raising concerns over women’s safety.

Addressing the gathering, Shanmugam took a dig at Chief Minister M. K. Stalin’s popular slogan about fulfilling people’s dreams. In the process, he made remarks involving actress Nayanthara, which have since drawn widespread criticism for being inappropriate.

The comments have triggered a political row, with critics accusing him of making derogatory statements, especially in the context of a protest focused on women’s safety. The controversy has also drawn parallels to a previous incident involving Nainar Nagendran and actress Trisha Krishnan, which had similarly sparked outrage.