MPs Should Work For Victory In Assembly Polls: CM

Chennai:Members of Parliament (MPs) should work hard for the victory of the DMK candidates in the coming Assembly elections as much the MLAs strove for the success of Lok Sabha representatives in the 2024 polls and ensured a clean sweep by the alliance that won all the 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, Chief Minister and DMK president M K Stalin said.

Addressing a meeting of party MPs in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha at Anna Arivalayam on Tuesday, he urged them to be present in their constituencies for at least four days in a week whenever Parliament was not in session and submit a report of their activities to him once in a fortnight by also including details of their work in Parliament.



The MPs should regularly interact with the people in their constituencies and explain to them the anti-people’s activities of the Union BJP government and create an awareness among them about the political situation, he said.



Among the other instructions that the Chief Minister gave to the MPs was one exhorting them to attend the camps being conducted under the party’s welfare schemes like ‘Ungaludan Stalin’ (Stalin with You), ‘Nalam Kakkum Stalin’ (Stalin protects your health), and address the grievances and demands of the people.



Stalin wanted the MPs to coordinate with the district administration to bring succor the people in all aspects, particularly with regard to the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam (the scheme under which a monthly assistance of Rs 1000 is disbursed to women) and ensure that those who had been left out were enrolled in it by creating awareness among the people about the special camps organized for the purpose.



Stressing on the need for the MPs to be in touch with the people in the constituencies, he said the people’s needs should be met by coordinating with Ministers and party leaders like regional convenors, district secretaries, MLAs and constituency observers.