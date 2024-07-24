Top
Tamil Nadu
24 July 2024 4:35 PM GMT
More milk cooperative societies to be formed
Aavin plans to improve milk production and supply by enhancing procurement by providing skill development training to its staff and others connected with it, he said.

Chennai: A meeting of top officials of Aavin, presided over by State Minister for Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj on Wednesday, decided to start new milk cooperative societies in revenue villages that had a potential to produce milk for procurement by Aavin.

Thangaraj said computerization of the accounts of all the 9057 primary milk producers cooperative societies in the State would be done. So far the process of computerizing accounts had started in 2595 societies that owned computer systems and 551 of them had been completed, he said.

Aavin plans to improve milk production and supply by enhancing procurement by providing skill development training to its staff and others connected with it, he said.

