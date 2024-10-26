Moolakothalam colony not in shambles: govt

Chennai:Denying the charges of Moolakothalam housing colony in a dilapidated state within one year of allotment to beneficiaries, the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board said that 554 apartments had been already allotted and families were living there without any hassle.

Work on the construction of the nine blocks of the 11 floor structures, totaling 1035 apartments, began in 2018 and the allotments were made in 2023. Some of the flats that were unoccupied were vandalized by anti-social elements, who ripped off PVC pipes, UPVC windows and doors and such fittings.

So when new allotments were made, the apartment would be refurbished before handing them over. On the whole the complex was in living condition.

The housing complex was equipped with lift, overhead tanks, fire fighting system, generators, lightning arrestors, sewage system, electricity, water supply, concrete roads, rain water harvesting and the project employed Mivan technology, a press release from the board said