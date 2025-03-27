MK Stalin moves resolution in TN Assembly against Waqf Bill

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Thursday moved a resolution against the Waqf Amendment Bill 2024 proposed by the Central government in the state Assembly and said that the Bill is "destroying" the rights of Muslims."The central government is inserting schemes that are against state Rights, Culture, and tradition. In India, various cultures, traditions, and languages are present, but they are doing it with the intention of taking revenge on the states. The Waqf Amendment bill is against Muslims. I am going to take a resolution in our state Assembly today. This Waqf Amendment Bill is destroying the rights of Muslims. The central government never thought about the welfare of the Muslims and their Rights. So we are in the place to pass a resolution against it," MK Stalin said in the assembly.He further said that the Union Government is trying to amend the Waqf Bill, which will "hinder the Waqf Board's power.""Amendment says that two non Muslims should be a part of Stated Waqf. Muslims fear that this a way for the Government to usurp Waqf Properties, and this is against freedom of religion. This is hurting Muslim sentiments, and the Union Government has not bothered about it, and this will affect Muslim rights. DMK members in JAC, A Raja and MM Abdullah have spoken against it. Many Parties, including the DMK, have opposed it. The Waqf Bill could be tabled anytime in Parliament, and we will have to show our opposition. This Amendment will curb the Waqf Board in the future; hence, I place the Resolution," he said.The resolution stated that the Waqf Amendment Bill will badly affect the minority Muslims to be withdrawn."People are living in religious harmony in India. The Constitution has provided rights for all people to follow their religion. The elected Governments have the rights to protect it. The Assembly unanimously insists that the Union Government should recall the Waqf Amendment Bill in 2024 for Waqf Act 1995 which will badly affect the minority Muslims to be withdrawn," it stated.The Waqf Act of 1995, enacted to regulate Waqf properties, has long been criticised for issues such as mismanagement, corruption, and encroachments.The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, aims to address key challenges by introducing reforms such as digitisation, enhanced audits, improved transparency, and legal mechanisms to reclaim illegally occupied properties.The government has formed a Joint Parliamentary Committee to examine the Bill in consultation with experts and stakeholders