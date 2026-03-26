Mixed Feelings For Plus-2 Students as Exams End; Results Due on May 8

Chennai: Plus-2 students greeted and bid farewell to each other as the last public examination ended on Thursday. The answer paper valuation will begin on April 9, is set to be completed on April 20 and the results will be declared on May 8.

The last examination for the science group students had ended on Monday.

They bid farewell to each other since they are going to join higher education after the plus-2 results. Some of them said they would meet each other in the school premises on the day of results and discuss joining the same educational institution.

The valuation will be taken up by more than 45,000 teachers at various centres from April 9 till April 20. The results will be compiled and announced on May 8, a few days after the election results are declared.