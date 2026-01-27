Minor Fire at Chennai Airport, No Damage Reported

Chennai: A "minor" fire broke out at the city airport here on Tuesday, but there was no damage, officials said.

Citing preliminary information, they said a spark led to smoke in a staff canteen in the international departure area, and the issue was immediately attended to.

Air traffic was not affected, they added.

"We hereby inform that there had been a minor fire in T2 departure near airlines offices area where some documents have been stored. The fire is under control now. No flight operations were affected due to this. Next schedule flight from T2 at 1435 (2.35 pm) will depart as per schedule," a senior official said.