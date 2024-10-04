Minister launches TN-alert app

Chennai: A mobile app, ‘TN-Alert,’ that would help people get real time updates on the monsoon, particularly details like rainfall, weather forecast, waters position in reservoirs and flood alerts was launched for the benefit of the common people on Thursday by the Minister for Revenue and Disaster Management, K K S S R Ramchandran.

Chief Minister, M K Stalin, had made an announcement on the development of the app on Wednesday while presiding over a review meeting on the monsoon preparedness by the authorities. He had then said that the app would be of use to the common people as it would help them plan their movements based on the weather forecast.

The app could be downloaded from Google Play Store and IOS App Store, the authorities had said.

